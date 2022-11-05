Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after buying an additional 97,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $121.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.