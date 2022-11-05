Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.93. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

