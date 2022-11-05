Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,016 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 518,807 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after buying an additional 73,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

