Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 17,406 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 23,843.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 446.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen Company Profile

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

