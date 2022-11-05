Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,921,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,550.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 155,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,906,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IHF stock opened at $270.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.33. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30.

