Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.32.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

