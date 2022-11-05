Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 166 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160 over the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

A opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

