Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 428 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

