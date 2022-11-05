Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 122.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $161.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.59. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

