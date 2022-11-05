Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 38.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of RA opened at $17.59 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

