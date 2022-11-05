StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

