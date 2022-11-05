StockNews.com Lowers Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIGI. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

