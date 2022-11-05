Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €14.50 ($14.50) target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €17.00 ($17.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

