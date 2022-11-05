STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of STOR opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 8.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

