Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 130.3% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 191.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.67. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

