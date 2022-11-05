Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 31,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 733,708 shares.The stock last traded at $42.24 and had previously closed at $41.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.