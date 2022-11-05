Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 206,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,664,755 shares.The stock last traded at $34.52 and had previously closed at $34.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

