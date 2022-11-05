Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 849,956 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 353,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,074,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,517,000 after purchasing an additional 74,569 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 4.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.