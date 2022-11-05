Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. 20,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,211,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

