Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $21.66

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $23.36. Sunrun shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 129,659 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 187,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,757,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

