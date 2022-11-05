Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang Sells 44,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

