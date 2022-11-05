Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang Sells 44,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
Super Micro Computer stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.
