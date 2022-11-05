SVB Leerink Raises Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $320.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.02. Waters has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

