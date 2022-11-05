SVB Leerink Weighs in on Repligen Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Repligen in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.21. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Repligen Stock Up 0.5 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $174.36 on Thursday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $300.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.73 and its 200 day moving average is $186.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Repligen by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Repligen by 17.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 551.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

