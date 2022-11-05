Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Up 10.8%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 5,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 735,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $431,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,156 shares of company stock worth $5,960,777. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,536,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,645,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,378,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after purchasing an additional 976,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 354,473 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.