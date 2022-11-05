T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after purchasing an additional 673,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

TMUS opened at $148.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average is $136.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,546 shares of company stock worth $25,744,072. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

