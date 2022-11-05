T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after acquiring an additional 237,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.