TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 312,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

