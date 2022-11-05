Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,566 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $20,014,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 60.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,475 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 495,914 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

