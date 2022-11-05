TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Essent Group worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 74,633.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

