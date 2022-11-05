TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.