TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.0 %

CubeSmart Profile

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.