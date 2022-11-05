TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 928 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,559 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in F5 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,969 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

FFIV stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.80 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

