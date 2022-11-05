TD Securities Begins Coverage on Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGGZF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.1112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

