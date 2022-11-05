TD Securities Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$195.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$191.57.

goeasy Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:GSY opened at C$109.86 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$95.00 and a 12-month high of C$199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 25.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.88.

goeasy Announces Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$251.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.6400011 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

