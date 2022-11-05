TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.64

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.64 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

TechTarget Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 681,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

