TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.64

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGTGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.64 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

TechTarget Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 681,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

