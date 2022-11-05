Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.38.
Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
