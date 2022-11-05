Terrance P. Coyne Sells 5,500 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,384,000 after acquiring an additional 449,094 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.