The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,434 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,639,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 640,068 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 31.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,004,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 238,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

