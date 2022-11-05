The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,984.00.

BKGFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($61.28) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($41.62) to GBX 3,468 ($40.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $8.11 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

