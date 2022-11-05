The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $18,876.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.52, for a total transaction of $18,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SAM stock opened at $375.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 175.47 and a beta of 0.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $547.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $15,646,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 166.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

