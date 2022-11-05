The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 655,401 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $10,018,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,935,000 after buying an additional 376,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 411.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 304,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.