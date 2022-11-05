The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $179.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Middleby Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 689.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $131.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.14. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

