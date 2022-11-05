The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Hansal N. Patel Sells 1,247 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timken stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Timken by 101.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Timken by 71.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

