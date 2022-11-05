The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($22.89) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,970.71 ($22.79).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,681 ($19.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,546.97. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,312 ($15.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($22.39). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,509.60.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Stephen G. Young acquired 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,607 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £31,834.67 ($36,807.34).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

