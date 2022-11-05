The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 21.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

