TheStreet Downgrades Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to C+

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Stewart Information Services Stock Performance
NYSE:STC opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.
Stewart Information Services Company Profile
Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.
