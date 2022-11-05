TheStreet Downgrades Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to C+

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.