TheStreet Downgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to D+

Trinseo (NYSE:TSEGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

NYSE:TSE opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $831.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

