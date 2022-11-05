TheStreet Lowers Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) to C+

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

