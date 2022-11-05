TheStreet Upgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to “B”

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PH. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $298.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.50. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.