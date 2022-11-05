Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after buying an additional 2,859,546 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,104,000 after purchasing an additional 774,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 483,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

